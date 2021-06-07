The surprising decision of Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria

Ana Soria and Enrique Ponce in Almería last summer. (Photo: GJNGTRES)

In June of last year it was learned that Enrique Ponce and Paloma Cuevas, one of the idyllic couples in the social chronicle, put an end to their relationship after 24 years of happy marriage and two daughters. The news put all the pink press on guard at that time.

During this year, discretion has been the modus operandi of the businesswoman when facing such a painful moment. The Valencian bullfighter, on the other hand, would begin a few months of authentic frenzy after the reason for the break was made public: he had fallen madly in love with a 21-year-old law student from Almería, Ana Soria.

At 49 years old, Ponce lived one of the most crazy and passionate summers with his girlfriend. Beach days between cuddles and kisses, bull afternoons with tender dedications and exchange of messages on social networks made it clear that nothing and no one could with his love.

Enrique and Ana lived without restraint the first months of their history, oblivious to the criticism that accused the bullfighter of being indiscreet because of the little tact he showed with his attitude towards his ex-partner, towards his daughters and towards the family environment.

Autumn came, Ponce and Soria went to live together in Almería and things began to change. The right-hander then decided to show a lower profile and they were disappearing from headlines and covers. Up to now.

Enrique and Ana disappear from Instagram

For a few weeks, rumors about an estrangement have begun to fly over the couple. Both were in charge of denying it by appearing together on May 29 in the Navalcarnero bullring, where the right-hander was fighting that afternoon.

Ana Soria and Enrique Ponce in Navalcarnero. (Photo: Jesus BrionesGTRES)

It was of little use because days later, on June 2, the photographs of a strong discussion between them appeared …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.