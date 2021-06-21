The surprising amount of cheese Pizza Hut uses in its restaurants each year



Pizza Hut had a revenue of $ 5.56 billion in 2019.

Pizza Hut has existed for more than 60 years and to this day it remains one of the favorite restaurants for lovers of this Italian dish. But Pizza Hut is not only known for its good taste, but also because is available in more than 16,000 locations around the world.

Pizza Hut’s versatile menu has grown in popularity over time, gaining a foothold in the industry despite competition from giants such as Domino’s and Papa John’s.

In fact, Pizza Hut had so many branches that the brand ranked first as the world’s largest pizza chain until it was toppled by Domino’s global retail sales in 2017. Still, Pizza Hut is thriving with a total revenue revenue of $ 5.56 billion in 2019.

It should be noted that the brand now offers other types of dishes that do not have much to do with pizzas, such as wings, pasta, desserts and other accompaniments and new products. However, it goes without saying that the star dish has always been and continues to be the incomparable pizza.

But then, how much cheese does Pizza Hut use to meet consumer demand for this dish who visit its thousands of locations? The answer is 300 million pounds of cheese a year..

This makes Pizza Hut one of the largest buyers of cheese in the world. In fact, the company buys 3% of the total cheese production of the entire United States.

To give you an idea of ​​what we are talking about, 170,000 cows are needed to produce this amount of cheese, which end up producing around 300 billion gallons of milk.

