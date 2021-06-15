The surprises of the two best Defensive Quintets of the NBA 2021

The NBA continues to offer conclusions on everything seen in the regular season through its famous awards, and one of the most valued is to establish which would be the best defensive quintet. After what Rudy gobert received the award for Best Defender of the Year, the other members of the quintet would be Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, a perfectly balanced team. It is very surprising that not a single Los Angeles Lakers player is among the top 10 defenders, despite the fact that the Los Angeles team has presented the best defensive rating of the season. Joel Embiid and Matysse Thybulle by Sixers, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler by Heat, as well as Kawhi leonard, complete the list.

The 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Second Team! #ThatsGame @ Bam1of1 @JimmyButler @JoelEmbiid

Kawhi Leonard @ MatisseThybulle pic.twitter.com/AnZR7adofI – NBA (@NBA) June 15, 2021