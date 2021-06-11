The surprise of the year collapses to touch 200 euros before Prime Day

The Chinese smartphone is one of the best buys in the 200 euro range.

The latest POCO smartphone is at your fingertips with a discount on Amazon. The POCO X3 Pro can be yours for just over 200 euros. We are talking about the global model, which comes together with some more than interesting 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Asian device has a nice construction, a Full HD + screen that exceeds 6.6 inches and one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the POCO X3 Pro at the best price

POCO’s smartphone lives thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a whole beast from which you can demand the maximum. Incorporates a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS panel, 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 5,160 mAh. This POCO X3 Pro also features FM radio, NFC connectivity, and headphone jack. At this price, What else are you going to ask for?.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 608 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W 3.5mm jack, NFC and FM radio

