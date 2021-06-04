The surprise of Tesla, its next launch could be a chain of restaurants

Imagine traveling in your Tesla, stopping along the way to recharge your batteries in the Supercharger network of fast chargers and, in the meantime, recharging your energy by gobbling up a teslaburger and a liter glass of sugary soda. The idea of ​​Tesla getting into the restoration business may seem a bit far-fetched, even out of place. But if we understand the vision of the brand, and the nature of the electric car, it does not take too many ends to understand why a Tesla restaurant chain makes a lot of sense. Just as roadside gas stations became service stations, with shops, and restaurants, when a refueling only takes a few minutes, The natural evolution of the Tesla Supercharger network is to offer a wider range of services with which to take advantage of the waiting times in the recharges that, in the best case, dozens of minutes are delayed.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

Electrek.co puts us on the trail of a story that we already knew and that, far from being an Elon Musk joke, is increasingly close to becoming a reality. In 2018, Elon Musk advanced on his social networks that some Tesla Superchargers in Los Angeles would receive restaurants and even skating rinks.

Tesla even went so far as to request permits to build a Tesla Supercharger with a restaurant in Santa Monica. But the construction of this kind of service station aimed at the electric car driver never materialized.

In the last days, Tesla has registered its trademark to cover catering services, fast food, all you can eat buffet, and also take out establishments.

The registration of a trademark does not imply, far from it, the immediate opening of a new business line. But it does show that those plans that Elon Musk made public already in 2018, without having materialized yet, are still very present for the brand. And, if we think about it carefully, the idea of ​​surrounding Supercharger charging stations with attractive customer services with which to hang out while your car recharges to continue the journey, not only makes sense, but also could be a necessity in the very near futureeven right now.

Just as gas stations have been equipped with more and better services to attract the traveler when it comes to stopping along the way, the installation of more and more fast chargers on the roads, and more and more providers will mean that, Beyond the price of the kWh and the charging power, the restoration services and the like become a good claim for the electric car driver.