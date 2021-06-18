The “surprise holidays”, a new culture that is being established in companies

It has been a difficult and long year. The pandemic has brought with it new ways of working, which, although they have been beneficial for reconciling work and personal life, have exhausted us in every way. For this reason, during this year there has been more emphasis than ever on mental and emotional health. Perhaps for this very reason, in such a complicated year many companies have agreed to take measures aimed at self-care. One of them is particularly striking: impromptu vacations.

The Government has just announced the end of the mandatory outdoor mask. More and more Spaniards are vaccinated with the full schedule and the incidence of cases continues to decline. We find ourselves with a hopeful scenario that invites us to enjoy the holidays with a margin of freedom, but always with responsibility.

Photo: . Creative.

Holidays are necessary for our performance and for our physical and mental health. More if possible in a situation like the current one, in which any of these variables can be greatly affected. The pandemic has turned everything that we thought was immovable by 180 degrees, and has shown us that another way of working, for some sectors, is also possible.

New ways of working

With the opportunity of teleworking, new and innovative ways of understanding work life have also emerged thanks to the flexibility offered by being able to connect remotely. Thus, several destinations such as the Canary Islands, for example, offered to host teleworkers in order to improve their economy and tourism. Some companies introduced a concept, the ‘workation’, which basically consists of working in vacation spots to feel that, despite working, it is also disconnected.

Surprise vacation

Another surprising example that leaves us this atypical year is that of LinkedIn, which in April decided to close for a week, giving almost 16,000 employees around the world five days off. Google also gave its workers two days of impromptu paid vacation last summer.

A good option is also the one for long weekends. It is for what Ryan Wuerch chose in November of last year, who began to decide spontaneously that some Fridays he did not work.

Despite the cons that we can find to this type of model, because the high degree of improvisation prevents taking advantage of free time, or for any other reason, with a weakened economy and worried and stressed employees, it seems that the days of rest will be essential.

These couple of impromptu vacation days are not enough to end bad conditions or problems for some companies, but they certainly set a precedent for the future, where both mental health and flexibility are at the center of the equation. . With these novel formulas, among which we also find the four-day work week, a whole business culture emerges that understands that time away from the desk is as vital as the hours spent at it.

The other side of the coin

