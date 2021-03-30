‘The surgeon of the stars’, Juan José Duque, in prison for drug possession and malpractice complaints



Juan José Duque.

Photo: Juan José Duque / Instagram / Courtesy

The ‘surgeon to the stars’, Juan José Duque, in jail for drug possession and malpractice complaints… Yes, after months of investigation, complaints and presentation of evidence and witnesses in the show ‘Chisme No Like’ on YouTube and ‘Chisme en Vivo’ on Estrella TV, this weekend he was arrested in Mexico.

In exclusive, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, who broke the news for months, gave the information of Duque’s arrest, which occurred this past Saturday, at his home. The police came looking for him for allegations of malpractice, misconduct and sale of illegal substances.

What they did not imagine was that, upon entering the apartment, they would find: a short firearm with four useful cartridges, 40 packages with apparent marijuana, 75 doses of a substance similar to cocaine, medicine bottles of strong painkillers and pills for HIV treatments.

Everyone’s question is, Who is the supposed surgeon of the stars?…. According to the research done by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, Duque, of Venezuelan origin, would not even be a surgeon and all his titles, such as his supposed permits to perform cosmetic procedures, would be falsified.

Everything indicates that Duke had one goal: to be rich and famous. For them, during the last years he was getting into the world of entertainment, either by hiring celebrities to be his image, as he would have done with Marjorie de Sousa, for instance. Together with these stars, he appeared on carpets of important awards, of events.

His management was between Mexico and the United States, more precisely in Miami, where even the singer and former Liz Vega, Federico Díaz, took him on a round of media such as ‘Despierta América’, ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, Hola TV and the show that Ismael Cala had, ‘Suelta La Sopa’, among others.

But behind that glamor and that life of a successful surgeon, many women were living a real nightmare, not only aesthetic with deformations after the procedures, but with lifelong consequences on their health.

According to research done by ‘Chisme No Like’, nor only on the professional level would there be crimes, but also on the personal side with a dark life where, according to interviews with ex-boyfriends of the pseudo doctor and other alleged victims committed all kinds of sexual aberrations.

The truth is that since Saturday he has been detained, his apartment was raided, and at this moment, all his victims would be denouncing him and adding more and more both in Mexico and in the United States.

