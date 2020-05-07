Microsoft has made official the launch of the new Surface go 2, a second version of the smallest in the Surface range that has grown its screen and offers more options at the processor level, pro without losing the spirit of a mobile device.

The new Surface Go 2 has been presented with the same design but reduces the frame of its screen, something we already complained about with the first model. Now more space is used and thanks to this we have a screen Pixelsense 10.5 inches and resolution 1920 x 1280 p protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Modifications have also been made inside. We now have a processor option 8th Generation Intel Core M and a model with Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y. The first of them promises to be 64% faster than the original Surface Go.

Another novelty that has been incorporated is a new Studio Mics dual microphone, which provides clearer voice and reduced background noise, and comes with its 5MP front-facing camera for use with video calls. On its back we have an 8MP camera to which a new application has been added that makes it easy to scan whiteboards and documents.

Surface Go 2: Specifications. Dimensions: 245mm x 175mm x 8.3mm Screen: 10.5 ″ PixelSense screen 1920 x 1280 resolution (220 dpi) Aspect ratio: 3: 2 Contrast ratio: 1500: 1 Touch gestures: Multi-touch 10-point Corning Gorilla Glass 34GB or 8GB RAM eMMC Storage 64GB or SSD 128GB Processors: Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y / 8th Generation Intel Core m3 Intel UHD Graphics 615 GPU 5.0 MP front camera with Windows Hello and 1080p Skype HD video Rear camera 8.0 MP with autofocus and 1080p HD video, Dual studio microphones, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi / LTE sound, 1 USB-CT port, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 Surface Connect port, Keyboard Port for Surface, MicroSDXC card reader

Price and availability

The Surface Go 2 will be available in Spain from May 12 with a price that part from € 459.00 to € 829.00 of the LTE model, in addition the reservations of the device will get a Surface Mobile Mouse as a gift.

If you want to buy it in Spain you can already book it on the Microsoft website with the following link.