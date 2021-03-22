the Surface Duo already has xCloud support

Microsoft does not have a portable console as such, but it does a possible alternative to compete with legends like the Nintendo 3DS or even the Switch. It is its dual-screen mobile, the Surface Duo, which has benefited from the latest and unique Xbox Game Pass update.

In this update it has been achieved that xCloud has support for devices with dual and folding screens, allowing one of the Surface Duo’s screens to become the game screen and the other to simulate the controls of an Xbox controller. The result is certainly suggestive.

The mobile phone has been wanting to become a Switch for a long time thanks to xCloud

The arrival of this dual and folding screen support by xCloud makes of course those who use this type of device can benefit from these screens in a very curious way, thus turning their devices into a kind of modern rivals of the legendary Nintendo 3DS.

here’s xCloud running on Microsoft’s Surface Duo across both screens. You can now get touch controls on the other screen with the latest Xbox Game Pass beta app 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6AA0UHo1or – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 18, 2021

The option is certainly striking, but the approach is an extension of what we had already seen when xCloud came to win over gamers in areas like mobile.

The service has been improving over time and more and more games are available through xCloud (as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription), but Microsoft has also adapted some of those games so that can be played directly on mobile with touch controls, without auxiliary control.

The other option, of course, is to dock the mobile to a remote control with mobile support which also makes it a kind of portable console in which we enjoy a traditional controller and games on the mobile screen.





This is therefore a new step for Microsoft to conquer more and more users, than now they have one more excuse to join Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service proposal.