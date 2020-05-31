Microsoft Edge 83 has incorporated another quite interesting news in the already populated list of news of Edge 83. It now includes a surf game that will keep us entertained if we go offline.

If you have been a Chrome user and you are offline, you may know the dinosaruio game. Well now, Microsoft has created a surfing game based on the classic Windows SkiFree game that will allow you to hang out while you don’t have an Internet connection. If you want to play at any other time, you can also do so by browsing to edge: // surf.

Surf game on Microsoft Edge

The surf game has an aesthetic very striking and very retro. That does not mean that it comes short of options and modes. The game will challenge you to avoid obstacles and dangers that you will encounter as you move or they will start chasing you from behind.

Game modes

The game comes with three different modes that you can change from the game settings menu at the top right:

Let’s sail– Surf as far as you can by overcoming obstacles and the kraken.Zig Zag– Navigate as many doors as you can in a row! Your streak will be restored if you miss a door, but you can keep playing until you lose all livesTime trial: Get to the finish line as fast as you can. Collect coins to get even better time. The route is always the same, but can you find the fastest route?

All your records for each modality will be saved and the game will always notify you if you get a new one. You can reset the statistics whenever you want from the configuration menu.

Ways to play

The game also has two options for whoever the game is somewhat easier and simpler. The first one is high visibility mode that will allow you to see highlighted objects to see them more easily. The second one is reduced speed mode which as you can imagine is to enjoy the game more slowly.

Last but not least, the Microsoft Edge surfing game has full support to play with whatever you want. You can play with the keyboard, the mouse, a touch screen and controls, including the Xbox controller, the PlayStation controller, the Switch Pro and, of course, the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Do you dare to play? Go ahead, surf!