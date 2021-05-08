The surefire trick to pick up dirt that always stays out of the dustpan

It happens every time we sweep: when we bring the dirt so that it falls into the dustpan, it inevitably stays a hairline that is almost impossible to remove (unless we give many passes). But now, a definitive hack has been revealed.

TikTok user @ shimmushim17 has racked up millions of views sharing cleaning tips that make your life a little easier, but it’s her floor cleaning tip that’s got everyone talking about her: 12.6 million people to be exact.

In the short video, the user says that the secret to cleaning that dirt is use a damp piece of kitchen paper. In the video, she can be seen dipping the end of a piece of kitchen paper in the sink before placing it on the floor next to a pile of dust. The woman then sweeps the dirt directly onto the wet part of the handkerchief.

Finally, he picks up the tissue to which all the dirt has adhered like glue, with a sweeping motion, and throws it into the wastebasket. Since its publication, the video has accumulated the amount of 1.5 million ‘likes’ and thousands of comments from impressed viewers.

In addition, the video has more than 6,500 reviews, most of them praising people who are delighted with the trick and wanting to put it to work in their own homes.