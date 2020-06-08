The Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the investigation derived from the proceedings opened in December 2108 by Anticorruption for para clarify the fate of 80 million euros that according to Corinna Larsen they would have distributed among others the King Emeritus Juan Carlos de Borbón for the award of the AVE to Mecca to Spanish companies in 2011.

In a note sent this Monday, the State Attorney General’s Office explains that this investigation is focused precisely on delimiting or ruling out the criminal relevance of the events that occur after June 2014, at which time King Emeritus no longer protected by inviolability that article 56.3 of the Spanish Constitution recognizes the Head of State.

“It is therefore necessary to carry out new proceedings that directly affect the King Emeritus, who, as is known, is currently before the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court,” added the note.

On June 5, the State Attorney General, Dolores Delgado issued a Decree appointing for this investigation the Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of the Specialty in Economic CrimeJuan Ignacio Campos Campos, of whom the Prosecutor’s note states that “he belongs to the highest category of the fiscal career and has an extraordinary qualification and experience.” In addition, it will be assisted by a team made up of three prosecutors from the Supreme Court, who will assume the undeniable technical complexity of these investigative procedures.

WAITING STILL FOR THE ROGATORY COMMISSION

Anticorruption prosecution sources have indicated that the decision has been adopted despite the fact that this department has not yet received the result of the letters rogatory sent to Switzerland several months ago requesting information on this matter, although it has been taken into account that, since the requests for information that could affect Juan Carlos I were affected, it was better that the matter should already reside in the fiscal department to which the cause in the event that it was prosecuted.

The finances of King Juan Carlos have been under suspicion for years, although in the middle of last March, as soon as the state of alarm for a pandemic of covid-19 was decreed, this matter returned to the front line of information after various information published in the Swiss and British press, causing the Royal House to announce that Felipe VI renounces the inheritance that he could receive from his father and suspending his annual allowance.

It was the opening of piece 5 of the ‘Tandem case’ or ‘Villarejo case’ in the summer of 2018, which led to the investigation of possible illegal commissions or the existence of figureheads after the broadcast of a series of audios recorded in 2015 by the retired and provisional prisoner José Manuel Villarejo in a conversation with the businessman Juan Villalonga and examines it by Don Juan Carlos Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein.

In that talk, recorded in London, she stated that the King Emeritus had charged commissions for the negotiation of the award to a Spanish joint venture of the works of the AVE to Mecca and pointed to the wife of a deceased arms dealer as being in charge of distribute them. Piece 5, known as ‘Carol’, was provisionally closed at the National Court only two months later due to the lack of evidence and the inviolability that Don Juan Carlos enjoyed at the time of the events for being head of state. Since abdicating in Felipe VI, the former monarch has been adjudicated before the Supreme Court.

Despite the filing of this piece, the court transferred the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the award of the AVE in the light of those audios, since in the conversation both the contract and people, amounts and possible bites in information that were identified were identified. supplemented with “other documents found” during the judicial investigation.

ALLEGED CORRUPTION CRIMES

The Public Ministry then opened secret proceedings, which were entrusted to a different prosecutor than the holders of the ‘Tandem case’, on suspicion of alleged bribery and corruption crimes in the international business transactions by the winning companies.

It was a preliminary investigation phase in the department directed by the prosecutor Alejandro Luzón, although in view of the fact that the events may end up involving a period in the life of Juan Carlos I in which he does not enjoy criminal inviolability, it has been chosen to refer it to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, the body that would be competent to investigate if there are any signs and the case will end up being judicialized.

In the framework of these actions, the person in charge of the case has questioned Shahpari Zanganeh, the wife of the arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, for being the alleged commissioner of the distribution of commissions in the AVE award operation, as well as Corinna herself, as a witness, in September 2019. On that occasion, the German businesswoman informed the Spanish investigators, as her lawyer explained, “the limited facts of which she has some knowledge”, since she assures that has hardly any data and that what he knows reached her through third parties, since he did not participate in the operation.

The businesswoman has recognized, through a statement sent by her lawyers, that transfer, but frames it in a donation of the King Emeritus in 2012 as an “unsolicited gift” for her and her son for the “affection” he had for them. Thus, the disassociation of the alleged commissions for the award of the AVE to Mecca, as it insists that it did not participate in the agreements that led to this contract.