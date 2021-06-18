The Supreme Court’s protection of Obamacare “is a great victory,” said Biden.

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden on Thursday called the Supreme Court ruling in favor of the 2010 health reform, known as Obamacare, as a “great victory.” He also promised to work with Congress to “expand access to quality and affordable health care.”

The Supreme Court of the United States (USA) saved Obamacare on Thursday. He did it to rule against a coalition of 17 conservative states led by Texas, which argued that parts of the law were unconstitutional.

“Today’s decision is a great victory for all Americans who benefit from this revolutionary law“Biden said in a statement.

With it, Biden remarked, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the official name for Obamacare, is “stronger than ever.” It brings the country “to comply with the moral obligation that, here in the United States, health care is a right and not a privilege.”

Biden expressed his “desire to work with Congress to extend this law so that Americans can continue to have access to quality, affordable health care. “

Third try

This is the third time that the highest court in the United States has rejected attempts to reverse the star law of former Democratic President Barack Obama (2009-2017). The rule, passed in Congress in 2010, expanded health coverage to millions of Americans.

Of the 9 Supreme Court judges, 7 ruled in favor and 2 against. Specifically, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch.

If the country’s highest court had upheld their claims, more than 20 million people would have lost their health insurance, according to studies by the Urban Institute think tank.