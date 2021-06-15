The Supreme Court suspends Mexico’s mobile phone registry

The controversial National Register of Mobile Telephone Users (PANAUT) of Mexico, whose purpose is to force telephone line users to hand over their biometric data, encountered further obstacles in its path. This time, however, it is the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation that has suspended the “initiative” (via El Economista). The above after request of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) that we detailed a couple of months ago. Of course, this is the biggest setback to the register approved by the Senate last April.

According to the aforementioned media, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, responded to the request of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications to suspend the registry. According to the telecommunications organization, going ahead with the mobile phone registry implied make use of the budget assigned to the organization. This resource, however, is intended for the IFT to regulate the telecommunications sector in the country, not to manage a registry.

“The suspension requested by the Federal Telecommunications Institute is granted, in the terms and for the effects indicated in this provision. The suspension measure will take effect immediately and without the need to grant any guarantee, without prejudice to the fact that it may be modified or revoked. derived from some supervening fact “.

PANAUT will not be possible, at least in 2021

The IFT indicates that, in order to carry out the mobile phone registry, 109 million pesos were required only during the first year. In subsequent years, according to his estimate, 88 million pesos were necessary to maintain the operation of the register. These amounts, evidently, are not included in the annual budget of the organization (1,510 million pesos allocated for 2021), sufficient reason for the Supreme Court to respond favorably to his request.

Is it the final goodbye to the National Register of Mobile Phone Users? Not necessarily. The promoters of the initiative would have to rethink their proposal simultaneously involving the resource assigned to the IFT. Yes indeed, at least during 2021 there will be no way to follow through on your intentions. It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that PANAUT has hit a wall on its way, since in mid-April a judge prevented telephone lines from being canceled if a user refused to hand over their biometric data.

“There is no direct or causal relationship between the existence of this registry and a better investigation and prosecution of crimes,” the judge pointed out. According to the authorities, including the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, PANAUT would help fight crime. This is because there would be greater control over the acquisition of SIM cards. The problem is, criminals could get around it by cloning SIM cards or stealing cell phones, to name just a few “alternatives.”

