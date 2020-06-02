The Social Hall of Supreme court has ruled that the 15-day paid leave for marriage to which all workers are entitled must begin on the first working day after the wedding, and not on the day it occurs, provided that it is celebrated on non working day.

This is due to a sentence that talks about a specific point of the collective agreement of the Temporary Employment Agencies, whose interpretation is extrapolated to the Status of workers, since its wording is similar, according to highlights UGT.

The ruling creates jurisprudence and replaces the criteria maintained by the National Court

In this way, the ruling gives the reason to the Federation of Services, Mobility and Consumption of the union and creates jurisprudence, correcting the criteria maintained by the National Court, which differentiated between short and long permits, granting a different treatment regarding the date of your enjoyment.

Specifically, the National Court considered that the marriage permit should always be computed from the date of celebration, even if it was on a non-working day for the worker, reports Europa Press.

Appeal

This last sentence also dismisses the appeal of the Asempleo business association, which maintained that the rest of paid leave, such as birth, illness or death, should be computed from the moment of the causal event – whether or not it was a working day for the worker.

In turn, the decision of the Alto Tribuanal unifies the criteria for starting the calculation for all paid leave included in the Workers’ Statute, such as marriage, death, serious accident or illness, hospitalization or surgical intervention.

“From FeSMC-UGT we are pleased with this judicial resolution, which anticipates the Court’s ruling in two other pending proceedings on this same matter and that affect the collective agreements of Consulting and Engineering Companies, whose sentences will be notified in the next few days ”, declares the union.