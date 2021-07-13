The Supreme Court rejects the precautionary suspension of the pardons of the ‘procès’ requested by Vox and Ciudadanos

Facade of the Supreme Court, in Madrid, in a file image. (Photo: .7 via .)

Justice has given Vox and Ciudadanos (Cs) a setback this Tuesday. The Supreme Court has refused to suspend in a precautionary manner the pardons of the nine convicted in the procès case while it studies the appeals filed against the grace measure agreed by the Government last month.

“The application of the pardon, and not its suspension, does not prevent, if it is so declared in a possible sentence favorable to the claims of the appellants, the fulfillment at the time of the pending deprivation penalty, so that with the execution of the pardon there are no consequences or situations that are difficult to revert that could make the appeal lose its legitimate purpose ”, argue the magistrates in the proceedings referring to each pardoned person.

The Supreme Court dismisses the request made by three orange leaders and the ultra-right of Vox to provisionally suspend the royal pardon decrees so that the convicts could continue serving their prison sentences.

The high court considers that the urgent circumstances do not concur

The high court considers that the urgent circumstances required to adopt this precautionary measure while the appeals are processed do not concur, as it already argued when on June 28 it rejected the very precautionary suspension (without listening to the other party) that since these parties had also claimed.

“On the contrary, in contrast to other conflicting interests that the party has not properly assessed, the suspension of the pardon could give rise to detrimental and irreversible situations for the pardoned if, as claimed by the appellant, they continue to serve a privative sentence of freedom from which they are finally pardoned ”, ditch the car.

No ruling on the lack of standing of the appellants

In the response to the precautionary suspension measures, the State Attorney raised the lack of active legitimacy of the appellants to present the appeals against the pardon decrees, since it is estimated that only those who can prove that they have been directly harmed by the freedom of prisoners.

Read more

In this regard, the Chamber does not consider it appropriate to rule at this time on whether or not this lack of standing exists, since the ruling is not part of the scope of resolution of the piece of precautionary measures.

The Legal Profession understands that the status of a party or parliamentary group “does not attribute without further standing to appeal,” nor does the status of a deputy or senator to challenge royal decrees granting pardons.

Regarding the exercise of the popular accusation in the trial of the procés that the Vox leaders allege, the Legal Profession criticizes the omission of the resolutions of the second chamber “declaring the lack of legitimacy” of that party in the pardons, in addition to remembering that the Supreme Court, when deciding on costs, revealed that “nothing decisive did Vox contribute to the convictions” of the separatist leaders.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…