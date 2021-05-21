The Supreme Court rejects the perimeter closures in the Canary Islands

Promenade in the Canary Islands. (Photo: EFE)

The Supreme Court has rejected this Friday the appeal filed by the Government of the Canary Islands against the refusal of the Superior Court of Justice of that community to endorse the perimeter closure of the islands with the highest level of alert for coronavirus.

The fourth section of the Contentious Chamber of the high court has endorsed the criterion of the Supreme Court of the Canary Islands by estimating that it verified “reasonably the insufficiency of the motivation offered by the regional government to justify the limitation and the inconsistency of the measure with the exceptions provided ”.

In a press release from the Chamber, in which it advances its decision, the magistrates recall that the law on Special Measures in Public Health Matters, interpreted together with other health laws, “authorizes specific limitations on freedom of movement.”

Of course, provided that the Administration accredits the existence of a serious communicable disease, justifies that this limitation is essential to prevent its spread, determines the subjective and territorial extension of the limitation and defines the time necessary to keep the measure in force. .

This is the second decision adopted this Friday by the Supreme Court regarding a perimeter closure, after it also rejected the confinement of the Granada town of Montefrío, considering, on this occasion, that the appeal lost the object because the Junta de Andalucía issued a new order where the confinement was canceled.

Unlike the Montefrío case, in this case the Chamber, whose sentence will be known in the coming days, does meet the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office, which requested that the Canarian Government’s appeal be rejected.

The magistrates consider that the control carried out by the Supreme Court of the Canary Islands …

