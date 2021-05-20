The Supreme Court ratifies the fine to Atresmedia for broadcasting ‘Physics or chemistry’ in protected hours

The Supreme Court has ratified the fine to Atresmedia for the emission of chapters of the Physics or Chemistry series in protected hours for minors. This fine it had already been paid by the chain, but they lodged an appeal.

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) was the one that filed the complaint of this violation for which Atresmedia had to pay a total of 210,600 euros.

This amount was paid in a timely manner according to the deadline set out in the April 2014 ruling. The chain appealed to the High Court and now it has been dismissed this appeal. If admitted, the money would have been returned.

In September 2013 Neox was a new and thematic chain, aimed at a younger audience. There, reruns of physics or chemistry chapters began to be broadcast during business hours. 11:00 to 12:00 in the morning, strip in which not allowed the emission of content not recommended for children under seven years of age.

The CNMC considered that the chain had committed two serious offenses in reference to article 58.12 of the General Law of Audiovisual Communication (LGCA), relative to “breach of self-regulatory codes of conduct.”