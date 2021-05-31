The Supreme Court ratifies the conviction of Sánchez for making an electoral use of Moncloa

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in Moncloa, in a file image. (Photo: SERGIO PEREZ via POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court confirmed this Monday the fine that the Central Electoral Board imposed on the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, for making electoral use of the Moncloa Palace in the campaign for the elections of November 10, 2019.

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber has dismissed Sánchez’s appeal against the fine of 500 euros imposed by the Electoral Board on the grounds that it violated the principle of neutrality of public powers, due to an interview with La Sexta held in La Moncloa on 25 October 2019, during the electoral period, the content of which was uploaded to the Presidency website.

The Supreme Court recalls that there was a warning to the members of the Executive, including its acting president

In its ruling, the Supreme Court recalls that there was a prior warning (in September 2019, as a result of the demonstrations of other members of the Government) by the Board to the members of the Executive, including its acting president, underlining that they had to maintain a high degree of diligence in their actions in order not to violate the neutrality of the public powers.

The Chamber emphasizes that “among that diligence was to indicate that an interview carried out during the electoral period should not be posted on an institutional website, for a private television in the Palacio de la Moncloa.

It adds that the integration of both conducts – the interview in Moncloa and its subsequent dissemination on the “La Moncloa” portal – make up the type of sanction considered by the JEC.

For the magistrates, “political neutrality in the electoral period in public spaces constitutes an essential axiom of our legal system.”

The scenography entails making available to one of the contestants the possibility of using means that are not available to the rest

The Electoral Board, in its agreement, explained that the sole circumstance that the interview had been carried out in one of the rooms of the Moncloa, could not determine the violation.

But he understood that “the examination of the interview put …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.