The Supreme Court ratifies the annulment of the prison sentences against Lula

The Supreme Court of Brazil ratified this Thursday the decision adopted by one of its judges, which annulled the sentences handed down in the first instance against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, thus recovering all his political rights.

The decision was taken by eight votes to three and supported the position of magistrate Edson Fachin, who on March 8 had annulled through a precautionary measure the penalties against Lula, which added up to almost 25 years in prison, for a conflict of competencies.

Fachin considered that the two trials in which Lula was sentenced to prison, and another two in which there was still no sentence, were irregular, since they were held in the courts of the city of Curitiba, by former judge Sergio Moro, who did not they had jurisdiction over those matters.

The argument of Fachin, instructor in the Supreme Court of the processes related to the Lava Jato operation, was that the cases for which Lula was tried had no ties to corruption in the state-owned Petrobras and therefore were outside the jurisdiction of Curitiba. limited to causes related to the oil company.

This same Thursday, before the session, Lula told a local radio station that he was “very calm” and “confident” that the Supreme Court would support Fachin’s decision, which annulled the sentences handed down against him but remits the proceedings. that they processed in Curitiba to the courts of Brasilia, where they will have to be tried again. A new presidential profile photo has even been posted on Twitter after the news broke.

These cases refer to an apartment and a country house that Lula would have received as a bribe from companies that, according to the accusation, obtained fraudulent contracts with Petrobras

