The Supreme Court questions the use of the decree-law to regulate issues that affect fundamental rights

The Technical Cabinet of the Supreme Court (TS) has issued a first report on the decree-law approved this week by the Government, so that the TS has the last word on the health restrictions adopted by the autonomous communities after the state of alarm, in which raises a series of procedural problems and points to a “possible insufficiency” of this type of norm to regulate issues that affect fundamental rights.

Although the High Court notes that it does not go into an in-depth assessment of some complex issues, it does mention among these “the problem of the possible insufficiency or inadequacy of the range of the standard used (decree-law) to regulate an issue like this, which affects fundamental rights “.

He also points out, as part of the issues he is not going to comment on, “the problem of the constitutionality of the institutional position in which the courts of justice are placed, as a sort of executive partners in the process of adopting administrative measures, in the manner of shared administrative powers “.

The decree contradicts the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court

What it does expressly say is that this decree-law “is presented, implicitly but clearly, as a legislative reaction against the jurisprudential interpretation of the previous legal framework “.

In this sense, he recalls that in a recent order of March 24, 2021, the high court explained “in a widely argued manner” that against the decisions of the Superior Courts of Justice (TSJ) and the National Court that rejected or authorized the measures sanitary “There was no appeal.”

Criticisms of the required “doctrinal fixation”

The Technical Cabinet warns that, although the decree-law says that the Supreme Court “will establish doctrine” with these resolutions, “it must be taken into account that this may not happen “.

Precisely, the need to “unify doctrine” was one of the reasons that the first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, wielded in the press conference after the Council of Ministers last Tuesday -when the decree-law was approved- to justify the need the same in order to avoid the situation that occurred after the first alarm condition, with contradictory court rulings on restrictive measures.

Deadlines impossible to meet

Likewise, it expresses doubts about the real possibility of being able to meet the deadlines established by the decree-law, which are shorter than the usual ones, and the Supreme Court must resolve it in about eight days, adding the three of transfer to the parties to plead and the subsequent five for the Supreme Court to rule.

“If, as is to be feared, litigation in this matter multiplies, it will be very problematic to resolve the appeals in such a short time, given that the Supreme Court will access, probably on coincident dates, appeals from any lower courts of this contentious-administrative jurisdictional order, “he warns.

In the same vein, it points out that the law does not require – as is customary in cassation appeal – that an appeal be previously filed, but it does not prohibit it from being done either, so that, if it were filed, it could further extend resolution times.

Work overload

However, he maintains that “the reform thus introduced is going to have an very significant impact on the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court“and anticipates that” the section in charge of processing and resolving these resources will, with high probability, need the assistance of the Technical Cabinet, in order to meet the deadlines, “for which it considers” urgent “that it be provided with” personal and material resources ” , denouncing that its staff is already “saturated with work.”

Recommend also constitute a new section that is specifically dedicated to these resources, highlighting that in this way it would contribute to “uniformity” in their study, since currently resources are distributed by virtue of the body that issues the contested act, “which may vary according to each autonomous community”, “since the measures health services concerned may come from different ministries “.