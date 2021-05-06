The Supreme Court questions the government decree that leaves the measures in its hands after the state of alarm

Exterior of the Supreme Court in Madrid. (Photo: AFP7 via Getty Images)

The Technical Cabinet of the Supreme Court (TS) has issued a first report on the decree-law approved this week by the Government, so that the TS has the last word on the health restrictions adopted by the autonomous communities after the state of alarm, in which raises a series of procedural problems and points to a “possible insufficiency” of this type of norm to regulate issues that affect fundamental rights.

The report, to which Europa Press has had access, starts anticipating that “a series of issues will not be examined” because “they require an in-depth study that cannot now be addressed” as it is “an urgent note”.

However, he mentions among these issues, although without developing it, “the problem of the possible insufficiency or inadequacy of the range of the standard used (decree-law) to regulate an issue like this, which affects fundamental rights.”

It also points out, as part of the matters that it is not going to comment on, “the problem of the constitutionality of the institutional position in which the courts of justice are placed, as a sort of executive partner in the process of adopting administrative measures. , in the manner of shared administrative competences ”.

What it does expressly say is that this decree-law “is presented, implicitly but clearly, as a legislative reaction against the jurisprudential interpretation of the previous legal framework.”

In this sense, he recalls that in a recent order of March 24, 2021, the high court explained “in a widely argued manner” that against the decisions of the Superior Courts of Justice (TSJ) and the National Court that rejected or authorized the measures health “there was no appeal.”

Done …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.