The Supreme Court prosecutes Alberto Rodríguez (Podemos) for beating a policeman

Alberto Rodríguez. (Photo: EFE)

The Supreme Court magistrate Antonio del Moral has prosecuted the secretary of the Podemos Organization and deputy Alberto Rodríguez, for allegedly kicking a policeman in a demonstration in 2014 in La Laguna (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), which places him at the gates of oral trial.

The judge has issued an order in which he orders to continue the case against Rodríguez for the alleged crime of attack and misdemeanor (or minor offense) of injuries, for the procedures of the abbreviated procedure (equivalent to processing) for which he gives a period of ten days to the Prosecutor’s Office to request the opening of the trial, formulating a statement of accusation, the dismissal or new proceedings.

The events occurred on January 25, 2014 in La Laguna (Tenerife) on the occasion of a demonstration against the then minister José Ignacio Wert in the center of La Laguna.

According to the order, “after some altercations between protesters and police officers, the investigated Alberto Rodríguez Rodríguez, kicked the policeman causing a contusion on his left knee, which would heal in five days, without sick leave and in need of a single medical assistance ”.

“It did not happen”

But in his statement before the judge on March 4, Rodríguez defended that “evidently nothing of what they say happened happened”, so that these events are one more episode of an attempt to criminalize social protest and to intimidate to the people who fight in the street for their rights ”.

Once the instruction was exhausted, the Prosecutor’s Office asked to prosecute the deputy when appreciating evidence of crime, while the defense provided a recording of some selected moments of the demonstration to request the arch …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.