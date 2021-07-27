The Supreme Court overturns the Canary Islands appeal on the curfew

The facade of the Supreme Court, in Madrid (Photo: .7 via .)

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Government of the Canary Islands against the order by which the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of the Canary Islands vetoed that the ‘curfew’ could be imposed between the 0.30 am and 6 am on the island of Tenerife, or alternatively, in the municipalities of said island with a higher COVID incidence rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

It considers that the Canary Islands Supreme Court made its decision in a reasoned manner, and agrees with it that the proposed limitation of freedom of movement lacks justification in view of the concurrent circumstances on the island of Tenerife. Therefore, it concludes that said restrictive measure was not proportional.

The Supreme Court refers to its recent ruling in which it endorsed the confinement of the municipality of Peal de Becerro (Jaén), and highlights that in that case the incidence rate was more than ten times higher than that raised now, and also highlighted the high presence of asymptomatic patients and the percentage of vaccination, among other reasons that made other measures other than the one adopted ineffective.

Faced with possible judicial contradictions

The Supreme Court rejects that there is a contradiction between the pronouncement of the Canarian Court and that made by the higher courts of Valencia, Catalonia and Cantabria, since the Canarian Government has not proven that the circumstances of Tenerife coincide with those examined by those other courts.

In this regard, the Supreme Court affirms in the order that it has announced this Tuesday that those other autonomous administrations “based their claim to ratify the measures based on the data of the high incidence of the number of infected and their pressure on the health system, what the Sala de Canarias misses in this case ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

