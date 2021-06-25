The Supreme Court orders the release of the ‘procès’ prisoners

Facade of the Supreme Court, in Madrid. (Photo: AFP7 via .)

The Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of the nine Catalan pro-independence leaders convicted of the “procés”, to whom the Government has granted pardon for “reasons of public utility”.

As reported by the Ministry of Justice of the Generalitat, the prisons of Lledoners, Puig de les Basses and Wad-Ras in Barcelona have received at 10.30 am the order of the Supreme Court in which the pardons approved by the Government are made effective, that supposes the release of the nine prisoners of the procés.

Once the writings are received, the prisoners will leave the jails in the next few hours.

