The Supreme Court opens a trial to Alberto Rodríguez (Podemos) for an attack against the authority

The Secretary of Organization and deputy of United We Can Alberto Rodríguez (Photo: EFE)

The Supreme Court magistrate Antonio del Moral has opened a lawsuit against the secretary of the Podemos Organization Alberto Rodríguez for crimes of attack on agents of the authority and minor injuries, in which he allegedly incurred in a 2014 demonstration in La Laguna (Santa Cruz of Tenerife).

Some facts for which the Prosecutor’s Office asks for the deputy of United We Can six months in prison and a special disqualification penalty for the right to passive suffrage during the time of the sentence, in addition to the payment of a fine of 180 euros, added to others 250 euros compensation to the agent.

Alberto Rodríguez, who already announced that he would not be part of the new direction of the purple formation, now has ten days to present his defense brief, and the investigating magistrate of the case, Antonio del Moral, has set for him a bail of 350 euros to ensure the civil liability requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

2014 demonstration against Wert

The events for which he will sit on the bench occurred on January 25, 2014, in the framework of a protest against the then Minister of Education, José Ignacio Wert, under the slogan “Rejection of the LOMCE”, held in the center of the Tenerife municipality.

According to the letter of the Prosecutor’s Office, around 11:00 hours, some 500 people gathered behind the fence near the cathedral, protected by police officers, and shouted: “dogs, sons of bitches”, “get out of the way, leave Wert in our hands ”.

At one point, the group, which had grown to about two hundred people, attacked, hurling fences at the police and various objects, such as rocks, water bottles and tomatoes.

In the course of said confrontation between protesters and agents, according to the story of the …

