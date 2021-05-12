The Supreme Court of Venezuela asks Spain for the extradition of Leopoldo López

The Venezuelan opponent Leopoldo López, in Madrid, in February. (Photo: EFE / Kiko Huesca)

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela reported on Tuesday that it requested Spain to extradite the opposition Leopoldo López, who left his country at the end of last October clandestinely, across the border with Colombia.

“The Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), declared it appropriate to request the Kingdom of Spain, the active extradition of the citizen Leopoldo Eduardo López Mendoza, for the faithful fulfillment of the rest of his sentence in Venezuelan territory,” said the cut in a statement.

According to the text, the sentence that López must serve is “eight years, six months, 25 days and 12 hours” for the crimes of “determiner in the crime of arson, determiner in the crime of damage, author in the crime of instigation public and association ”.

The highest court has indicated that it sent the judgment with its certified copies and the “actions that are in the file” to the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, without adding more details.

The flight from Venezuela

On October 24, it was learned that the opponent left Venezuela for Madrid, after spending 18 months at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, where he was a guest while he was requested by the local Justice and accused of being a terrorist by the Executive chavista.

López entered the ambassador’s residence after he left the house arrest in which he was on April 30, 2019, to join an attempted military uprising led by the also opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

After arriving in Madrid, he was received by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the headquarters of the PSOE, in a meeting that was broadcast …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.