Following a hearing that has kept Israel in suspense until Wednesday night, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the continuation of the conservative Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, despite being prosecuted for corruption. The magistrates thus endorse the formation of a coalition government between the Likud leader, who has been in power for more than 14 years, and the centrist Benny Gantz, who challenged him in the three legislative elections called since April last year. The High Court thus dismisses the demands presented by opposition parties and civil society organizations to veto Netanyahu as chief executive after he was formally indicted in February for the crimes of bribery, fraud and abuse of power in three cases.

“A formal accusation against a deputy does not disqualify him from being able to form and direct a Government, in the terms established by law,” states the unanimous ruling – according to the advance published by the Hebrew press – of a room made up of 11 of the 15 magistrates and headed by the president of the Supreme, Esther Hayut. Netanyahu and Gantz were quick to announce shortly after the Supreme Court ruling was made public that they will jointly take office on the 13th.

Both leaders will take turns as prime minister throughout the legislature that emerged from the March 2 election. Netanyahu will be the first to carry it out, while Gantz will fill the post of deputy prime minister with reinforced powers. At the end of a planned two-year term, the two will exchange positions and continue to maintain the coalition in force with the backing of a broad majority in the Knesset (Parliament).

Justice has debated since last Sunday about the future of democracy in Israel, in an unprecedented court case. A ruling against the conservative president would have caused the call for new legislative elections, the fourth in just over a year. The Supreme Court justices have also reviewed the constitutionality of the coalition political pact, in a hearing that has been broadcast live and seems to end the political blockade for almost two years, paralyzing the Jewish state.

The legal and political battle has coincided with the acceleration of the de-escalation of the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far only claimed 239 deaths and 16,200 cases of infection in Israel, but has paralyzed the most dynamic economy in the Middle East and the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 27% in a country accustomed to full employment. Gantz and Netanyahu invoked the national emergency situation to park their rivalry and agree on a grand coalition Executive.

The resolution of the unprecedented judicial procedure that has strained the traditional division of powers, gives free way for Netanyahu, who had been acting Prime Minister for 17 months, to form a stable Government with Gantz before having to appear before a Jerusalem court on next day 24. The head of government faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Hebrew law prescribes that a minister formally accused of corruption must resign his post, but the head of government is only required to resign after being sentenced by a final sentence.

Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit – who precisely presented the charge that leads Netanyahu to the dock – already anticipated in his written report to the Supreme Court that there was no “legal basis” for vetoing the Likud leader, the most voted party in the legislative elections of March 2. In his opinion, at the hearing two basic principles were confronted: “compliance with the will of the majority in a democracy and the integrity required of elected officials.”

Mandelblit also pointed out that, although the coalition agreement with Gantz presents objections – such as the unusual simultaneous appointment of both leaders as chief executives in an alternative way – he also does not observe “invalidating impediments”. The Supreme Court would not rule definitively on this issue until the Knesset completes the legal reforms that the political agreement has demanded on Thursday, although it has already anticipated that the amendments introduced by the parties of Netanyahu and Gantz correct the aspects of dubious constitutionality of the project. legislative. The pact prescribes that the first six months, the coalition government will only be able to promote legislation on the health and economic emergency. It also authorizes the declaration of the annexation to Israel of part of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank as of July 1.

The High Court, which also exercises in Israel the functions of reviewing the constitutionality of laws, is seen by the most conservative and nationalist sectors of society as a haven for a left-wing elite that governed the destinies of the Jewish State during the first decades of its existence. In the progressive field, he is considered the guarantor of the foundational democratic values ​​against the authoritarian drift of the last Netanyahu government (2015-2020), indicated by the Hebrew press as the most conservative in the history of the country.

