Israeli protesters follow the Supreme Court’s deliberations on Netanyahu on a screen, this Sunday in Jerusalem.MENAHEM KAHANA / .

Justice debates the future of democracy in Israel. In an unprecedented court case, the Supreme Court is examining eight lawsuits since Sunday to rule on whether Benjamin Netanyahu can remain prime minister after being accused of corruption. A ruling against the conservative president will foreseeably lead to the convening of other legislative elections, the fourth in just over a year.

The electoral advance is one of the precautions foreseen in the coalition agreement signed two weeks ago between Netanyahu and the centrist leader Benny Gantz. The Supreme magistrates will also review the constitutionality of that political pact in order to issue their resolution before Thursday, when the term for the formation of the government expires. If this legal limit were to be exceeded, the Knesset (Parliament) would automatically be dissolved and the Israelis would be called to the polls again this summer.

The hearing, which is being broadcast live, is presented as the final episode in the long series of political blockade that has affected the Jewish state for almost two years. In the balance of the judges, the observance of the basic laws of constitutional rank as well as the respect to the popular will expressed in the ballot boxes will weigh.

The legal battle that monopolizes the attention of the Israelis coincides in time with the acceleration of the de-escalation of the measures to contain the pandemic, reflected in the gradual reopening of schools and institutes. So far, the coronavirus has only claimed 229 deaths in Israel and just over 16,000 infected cases, but it has paralyzed the most dynamic economy in the Middle East and shot the unemployment rate up to 27% in a country accustomed to full employment. Gantz and Netanyahu invoked the national emergency situation to park their rivalry and agree on a grand coalition Executive

In an unprecedented judicial procedure that stresses the traditional division of powers, neither the Executive, nor the Legislative, much less the judges themselves want to appear before the citizens as ultimately responsible for the instability. Netanyahu, who has been serving as Prime Minister for 17 months, had guaranteed continuity of power through a rotating pact in office with Gantz before having to appear before a Jerusalem court on the 24th. The head of government with Israel’s longest running time in history is prosecuted for bribery, fraud and abuse of power in three cases and faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Opposition parties and civil society organizations have asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether a politician charged with bribery can direct the government. An exceptionally chamber composed of 11 magistrates and headed by the institution’s president, Esther Hayut, has the last word. “The High Court faces the most important verdict in its history, which will determine the fate of Israel as a Jewish State in accordance with the (democratic) values ​​of the Declaration of Independence (1948),” former Prime Minister Ehud Barak has warned in a rostrum published by Haaretz. Hebrew law prescribes that a minister formally accused of corruption must resign his post, but the head of government is only required to resign after being sentenced by a final sentence.

Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit – who precisely presented the charge that leads Netanyahu to the dock – has anticipated in his written report to the Supreme Court that “there is no legal basis” to veto the Likud leader, the most voted party in the legislative elections of March 2. In his opinion, two basic principles are confronted: “compliance with the will of the majority in a democracy and the integrity required of public servants, particularly elected officials.” Mandelblit also points out that, although the coalition agreement with Gantz raises some objections – such as the unusual simultaneous appointment of both leaders as chief executives alternatively – he also does not observe “disabling impediments”.

Immunity against justice

Among the signatories of the different lawsuits against Netanyahu is the former director of the Shin Bet (internal security service) Yuval Diskin, who has assured on state radio that the prime minister “has taken advantage of the coronavirus crisis to guarantee immunity from justice ” In the ranks of the government’s Likud party, the Minister for the Jewish Diaspora, Tzipi Hotovely, has accused the 11 Supreme Court justices of “defying the legislative branch.” Culture Minister Miri Regev has also appealed to magistrates to “not ignore the voice of citizens” at the ballot box, in a campaign of political pressure against judicial “interference”.

Netanyahu and his party’s maneuvers to paralyze Knesset activity have already forced the Supreme Court to intervene in late March to reopen Parliament. The Speaker of the House, Yuli Edelstein, resigned rather than having to obey the order issued by the judges.

The High Court, which also exercises in Israel the functions of reviewing the constitutionality of the laws, is seen by the most conservative and nationalist sectors of society as a redoubt of a left-wing elite that governed the destinies of the Jewish State during the first decades of his existence. In the progressive field, he is considered the last guarantor of the foundational democratic values ​​against the authoritarian drift of the last Netanyahu government, indicated by the Hebrew press as the most conservative in the history of the country.

“The judiciary sometimes intervenes when red lines cross from the executive or the legislature,” argues Maariv court analyst Matan Wasserman. “Now it is foreseeable that the Supreme Court will limit itself to launching a message with repercussions when it is pronounced,” advances this expert in judicial information, “although without formally intervening.”

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe