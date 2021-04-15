The Supreme Court of Brazil ratifies the annulment of the sentences against Lula, who may stand for the next elections

The Supreme Court of Brazil ratified this Thursday the decision adopted by one of its judges, which overturned the convictions issued in the first instance against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who thus he recovers all his political rights, and could therefore stand as a candidate in the general elections next year.

The decision was made by eight votes to three and supported the position of Magistrate Edson Fachin, who on March 8 had annulled through a precautionary measure the penalties against Lula, which amounted to almost 25 years in jail, due to a conflict of jurisdiction.

Fachin considered that the two trials in which Lula was sentenced to prison, and two others in which there was still no sentence, they were irregular, since they were carried out in the courts of the city of Curitiba, by former judge Sergio Moro, who had no jurisdiction over these matters.

The argument of Fachin, instructor in the Supreme Court of the processes related to the Lava Jato operation, was that the cases for which Lula was tried had no ties to corruption in the state-owned Petrobras and therefore were out of jurisdiction Curitiba, limited to causes related to the oil company.

“I already proved my innocence”

This same Thursday, before the session, Lula declared to a local radio station that he was “very calm” and “confident” in which the Supreme Court would give support to Fachin’s decision, which annulled the sentences handed down against him but refers the processes that were processed in Curitiba to the courts of Brasilia, where they will have to be tried again.

Those causes refer to an apartment and a country house that Lula would have received as a bribe of companies that, according to the indictment, obtained fraudulent contracts with Petrobras; and supposed donations that those same firms made to an institute of the former president in a similar context.

Lula, who He spent 580 days in prison for those processes now annulled, he has always proclaimed his innocence and has also appealed in other instances against the jurisdiction of Curitiba.

“For four years we have been arguing that the Curitiba courts could not judge me,” Lula said Thursday, who also reiterated that it is not concerned about the processes being restarted in Brasilia.

“I already proved my innocence. I want to see now that someone appear to prove my guilt “, challenged Lula, who once confirmed the ruling that annulled the Curitiba processes fully recovers all his political rights and will be able to aspire to the Presidency in 2022.