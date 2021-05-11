The Supreme Court knocks down the low emission zone and thousands of fines remain in the air

Madrid Central has been canceled. Madrid’s low emissions zone has been overthrown by the Supreme Court after rejecting the appeal of Ecologistas en Acción against the judgment of the Superior Court of Madrid. The highest judicial body thus agrees with the TSJM and confirms the suspension of the Sustainable Mobility Ordinance that was promoted during the mandate of Manuela Carmena, former mayor of Madrid.

The judges of the Supreme Court describe the low emission zone as a matter of “social importance”, but they explain that the error in the presentation of the economic report of the project leads to the nullity.

800,000 fines remain in the air

Specifically, the magistrates cite “formal defects“, with the” omission of the public information process. “Due to this, articles 21 to 25 of the Madrid Central ordinance were annulled.

Martínez Almeida, current mayor of Madrid, assured in 2020 that the 36 million euros in fines for Madrid Central would be returned to drivers. The Supreme Court’s decision leaves these fines in the air.

800,000 fines for central Madrid that no longer have legal protection and may be returned to those previously considered offenders.

From Ecologists in Action regret that “the current configuration of the appeal makes it a means of challenge of extraordinary technical difficulty”, pointing out that “the 11.7 million euros for seven years of the cost of the start-up are a part negligible compared to the municipal budget that exceeds 5,000 million annually “.

