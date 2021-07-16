The Supreme Court confirms the sentence to the State, which will have to compensate Couso’s widow and children with 182,000 euros

(Photo: .)

The Fifth Section of the Contentious Chamber of the Supreme Court has confirmed the judgment of the National Court that declared the patrimonial responsibility of the State for the damages caused to the widow and the two children of the Telecinco chamber José Couso murdered 16 years ago in Baghdad due to the omission of diplomatic protection.

In the ruling, the high court dismissed the appeal filed by the State Attorney against the contested sentence, and which recognized the right to compensation of 182,290 euros to the Couso family. Of the total, 99,430 euros will be for the widow and 41,430 for each of the two children.

Javier Couso, brother of the murdered chamber and former deputy of Izquierda Unida, has celebrated the sentence on his social networks, where, after echoing a tweet from the Supreme Court, he wrote “to the regret of the PSOE / UP government (the most progressive in the history of the world world) that appealed the previous sentence ”.

Thus, the presentation by magistrate Wenceslao Olea Godoy, declares that “Spanish citizens have the right to diplomatic protection by the national Administration, for compensation for the damages caused by an illegal act, in accordance with International Law, caused directly by another Condition”.

Of course, “as long as the injured party himself has not been able to obtain reparation through the mechanisms of internal law of the State producing the damage, provided that they are established and it is reasonable to obtain an express ruling in a reasonable time.” In this specific case, the Chamber concludes that the Spanish State omitted the protection that was required of it and that it was obliged to grant the Couso family.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE