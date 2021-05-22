The Supreme Court confirms the fines of 48 million to Renault, Peugeot and Citron

EUROPE PRESS

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Competition imposed the sanctions on the brands in 2015 and the final appeal has now been published with the confirmation of the fines.

The Contentious-Administrative Chamber III of the Supreme Court has confirmed the sanctions for a total of 48 million euros imposed in 2015 by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) to Renault, Peugeot and Citron for practices contrary to the Antitrust Law.

In its resolution, the Supreme Court has dismissed the appeals raised by Renault Espaa Comercial, Automobiles Citron Espaa and Peugeot Espaa against the judgments of the National Court that confirmed the sanctions imposed on July 23, 2015 on said companies by the CNMC for amount of 18.2 million euros, 14.7 million and 15.7 million, respectively.

Business management cartel

As the high court explains, the CNMC imposed on the aforementioned companies, and to other automobile manufacturers that have pending appeals before the Chamber, fine sanctions as responsible for conduct constituting an infringement of the Competition Law, for your participation in a cartel for the exchange of confidential information, future and strategic in the areas of business management, after-sales and automotive marketing from February 2006 to July 2013.

According to the Supreme Court’s brief, the National Court dismissed the contentious appeal of these companies and declared the resolution of the CNMC that it considered the commission of the infractions to be in accordance with the law, considering that The companies exchanged strategic information with other manufacturers and importers of motor vehicles in Spain.

After analyzing its own jurisprudence and that of the Court of Justice of the European Union, the Supreme Chamber came to the conclusion that “an exchange of information between competing companies regarding prices and other commercial aspects”, which tended to “homogenize” commercial behavior, is constitutive of a cartel, according to the law.

It was in 2015 when the CNMC imposed the largest fine in its history by sanctioning a total of 171 million euros to twenty-one manufacturers, distributors, marketers and providers of after-sales services throughout the Spanish national territory by practices typical of a cartel, after taking as proven a “single and continuous” violation consisting of the “systematic exchange of commercially sensitive confidential information, both current and future and highly disaggregated, covering practically all of the activities carried out “.

