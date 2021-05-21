The Supreme Court assures that the Health Law allows the imposition of specific limitations of rights

Supreme Court Building (Photo: AFP7 via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court has explained that the Health Law can offer coverage to impose specific limitations on the rights of citizens, but warns that regional administrations must reasonably justify their measures to stop COVID-19.

Before accepting or rejecting the restrictions, the High Court must verify that the body requesting ratification is adequate to impose the measures and will also have to set out the legal norms that allow such authorization.

Justice must also know “clearly” the seriousness of the danger posed to health by the disease and it must be argued that there are no other less aggressive means to control it. On the other hand, the Superior Courts of Justice of each territory will assess that the proposed means are suitable and proportionate for this purpose.

Reasons for applying the health law

Regarding the requirements to apply the health law, the Chamber details that the existence of a serious communicable disease that endangers the health and life of people must appear to be proven.

In addition, the regions must justify that this limitation is “essential” to prevent transmission and that there are no other more effective means to achieve it. Other factors to take into account are the number of patients and their location, as well as the “indispensable” time that the restriction must be maintained to prevent the spread of the virus.

Based on these principles, the High Court this Friday rejected the perimeter closure of the Canary Islands requested by its Executive.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.