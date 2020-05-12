The Supreme Court has canceled the floor clause of a mortgage loan hired by a couple to finance the acquisition of a taxi license. The Supreme Court justifies it in that neither the bank delivered the file with the financing details nor the notary “specifically” notified of the existence of this clause.

The Civil Chamber of this court dismisses the entity’s appeal, Abanca, which must reimburse the amounts paid more by the autonomous and his wife, and clarifies that the merits of the matter are not based on whether the contract exceeded the controls of transparency and abusiveness, requirements that can only be applied to consumers, not professionals.

The case refers to events started in 2012, when clients signed a variable interest mortgage loan with a ‘floor’ – rate limitation – of 6.50%, to finance the purchase of a municipal license for Madrid auto-taxi.

Four years later, the borrowers sued the entity, which they requested to exclude from the contract a condition of which, they claimed, they had not been previously informed, which in practice forced them to pay more to the not being able to benefit from the drop in rates of interest.

The magistrates of the Supreme Court confirm the criteria of both the First Instance court number 1 of Fuenlabrada (Madrid) and the Provincial Court of Madrid, and recall that, according to both instances, neither the bank complied with “the administrative obligations of transparency” by failing to deliver the FIPER (Personalized Information Sheet of a mortgage), the notary did not warn them “specifically of the existence of the floor clause”.

This “does not imply a transparency control”, a protection mechanism that according to the jurisprudence is only applicable to contracts with consumers, but an incorporation control that is “pertinent” for all clients, also for professionals, explains the room. .

He insists that in order for a general contracting condition to exceed this control “it must be a clause with a clear, concrete and simple wording that allows a normal grammatical understanding”, and that the client may have known at the time of signing the contract.

Consequently, it dismisses Abanca’s appeal, which will have to remove the soil clause from the contract and assume reimbursement of amounts paid in excess for marriage as well as interests.