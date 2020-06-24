A new period of 5 days for Minister Illa to deliver to the Supreme Court all technical reports used to authorize the phase changes of the coronavirus de-escalation. The High Court again requires the holder of Health to provide, in court, the complete administrative file on which he relied to draw up the orders that allowed to soften the conditions of the confinement of Spanish minors.

The Supreme Court has now requested the Ministry of Health, in an order proceeding to which OKDIARIO has had access, to expand the documentation sent on the iFour-page report from April 25, first published by this newspaper, and based on which the first outings of children from 0 to 14 years old in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic were justified. In said document, the Department led by Illa responded to the members of the Fourth Section of the Third Chamber with a brief list of national and international organizations that they would have participated in the Committee created for said mission, but without contributing the conclusions obtained by each one of them.

Among them was the Ministry of Social Affairs and the 2030 Agenda whose portfolio is occupied by Vice President Pablo Iglesias, who Illa consulted as ‘expert’ to set the requirements of the alarm state relief measure.

Incomplete

The new request to Health comes after the Valencian lawyer who pleads against the state of alarm, Curro Nicolau, appealed to the Supreme Court the ministerial order that allowed the Spanish children go for a walk, one hour a day, accompanied by one of his parents. The lawyer considered that the response initially provided by Illa to the Chamber was insufficient and, therefore, it submitted a new brief requesting the expansion of the reports.

Health must provide “all the technical reports and documents that justified the declaration of the state of alarm due to the pandemic, and specifically those related to the measures of confinement adopted as well as all the epidemiological data related to the virus SARS-COV19 that refer to the first detection in Spain, the measures taken to prevent its spread, monitoring the epidemic and the justification relative to the confinement and unconfinement measures adopted by the Ministry of Health, ”read Nicolau’s document.

The Supreme Court has agreed with the approach of the young Valencian lawyer and seeks to complete the administrative file with all the documentation handled by the Ministry to “determine if the order appealed it has scientific support and contains objective criteria in the measures adopted that will be analyzed in the corresponding evidentiary phase of this procedure ”.

Madrid’s community

It is not the first time that the magistrates of the Third Chamber go to the head of the Department of Health to prove what medical data supports the requirements fixed in the different ministerial norms that regulated the phase changes in the plan of de-escalation of the state of alarm designed by the Government.

The petition has been transferred to the Ministry when the 10 days that the Supreme Court has already given Illa are close to being fulfilled, so that provide all the documentation that denied Madrid the step to phase 1, after admitting for processing the appeal raised by the Community of Madrid against the ministerial resolution, in an inquiry issued on May 27 by the lawyer of the Administration of Justice.

The regional executive chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso considered that the rejection did not obey “technical criteria” and alleged that it had no record of the existence of “no report motivating the first rejection.” Therefore, it agreed to file an appeal before the Supreme Court against the alleged arbitrary decision of the Ministry of Health, after preventing the region from advancing, up to two times, in phase in the planned de-escalation planned for the coronavirus crisis.

The Health Minister himself, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, reported on the issue in the framework of an extraordinary Governing Council, held on May 20. In the course of the meeting, the reasons for which the Community of Madrid submitted to the Supreme Court Administrative Litigation Chamber the request to determine whether the Health resolution was taken based on technical criteria and adjusted to Law were defined.

As in the case of the lawyer Curro Nicolau, the legal services of the Community of Madrid maintain reasonable doubts that the criteria and indicators employed by Health for its decision-making, have been based on technical and objective data or applied in a homogeneous manner and under equal conditions for all regions.