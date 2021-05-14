The supposed design of the Google Pixel 6 is revealed through its first renders

05/14/2021 at 8:26 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

After several months of rumors about the next Google device, it seems that we would be before the first images of the Google Pixel 6. Some images that reveal a complete redesign of the firm, and that have been brought by the well-known leaker Jon Prosser, giving us enough clues to get an idea of ​​what the next terminal of the company would supposedly be like.

As you know, the last device currently in stores is the Pixel 5, although in Spain we are left without it and we can only get hold of the Pixel 4a. However, it is known by all that Google is already working on its next flagship, and in the absence of knowing its characteristics in terms of technical specifications, if we have been able to obtain filtered images of its design, all of them shared by Jon Prosser, in charge of once again offer us several renderings of one of the most anticipated devices. As we can see in the images, Google would have chosen a totally different approach than the current one, with an imposing bulge in its camera system and a dual tonality. In addition we also see much thinner frames in terms of its panel, and the front camera would now go in the center of the upper part of the screen. There would also be changes in the fingerprint reader, which would also be included on the screen itself, instead of on the back.

Google Pixel 6 design

| Jon prosser

As usual, we will have to take this information with care until Google confirms this design and its characteristics. For the moment we will have to wait for the next Google I / O, which will be held on May 18. It will be there where we will know the latest news in terms of Google hardware and software.