The supposed Caravaggio belongs to the Pérez de Castro Méndez family

The family Pérez de Castro Méndez, responsible for the IADE school of design and fashion and descendants of Evaristo Pérez de Castro, editor of the Constitution of Cádiz of 1812, is the owner of the supposed painting of Caravaggio that was going to be auctioned on April 8 in Madrid, according to information published this Thursday night by the newspaper El País.

The newspaper points out in its web edition that the confirmation of ownership comes from Jorge Coll, CEO of Colnaghi, one of the most important antique dealers in the world.

This antique dealer will directly manage “the study, restoration and any other management” related to the painting, which is a family heritage that the three children of Mercedes Méndez Atard, artist and daughter of Diego Méndez, architect of the Valley of the Fallen, they decided to put it up for sale through the auction house.

The painting, according to El País, hung in a building in the Salamanca neighborhood from Madrid.

Diego Méndez González was the architect who completed the work of the Valley of the Fallen and father of Mercedes Méndez de Atard, and the supposed Caravaggio came to this family through her husband, Antonio Pérez de Castro.

The painting, at first attributed to the circle of the painter José de Ribera, was declared unbearable by the Ministry of Culture on the same day that the auction was to be held. The Community of Madrid would later declare the painting as an Asset of General Interest.