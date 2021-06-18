The support and condolences of Yaiza’s father to Beatriz

The Sergio and Beatriz’s lives share a common tragedy: His ex-partners allegedly killed his daughters to harm them. Two very similar cases that have made headlines and some political brawl in recent weeks. Sergio, Yaiza’s father has written a letter to Anna and Olivia’s mother in which condemns machismo, stands out from any political reading and share your pain and solidarity with the addressee of your letter. “She is also a monster. They all are, ”he writes.

The letter, whose content has been published by various media such as La Vanguardia and RTVE, is marked by pain, empathy, some criticism and sadness. “Anna, Olivia, how sad your death has caused. From home I crossed my fingers as surely millions of people did, wishing that this monster had not come to do what was unfortunately confirmed last week ”. It is the beginning of his text, in which he shows his “support and solidarity” with the mother of the girls from Tenerife.

“I can imagine the terrible pain you feel right now ”, he tells Beatriz, because he himself has been and is going through the same thing. His ex-partner, already arrested, has confessed that he ended the life of his daughter in Sant Joan Despí to hurt her. The little Yaiza was 4 years old. He later tried to commit suicide, but the emergency services managed to save his life. “Her mother did not show any respect for Yaiza’s life and took her with the sole objective of hurting me. He has done it to me, no doubt. I had never felt so much pain. I don’t think I will stop feeling it ”, he laments.

In his letter, Sergio describes his ex-partner as a “monster” and regrets that he was unable to save his daughter. “Now I wonder how I couldn’t see it. They tell me to assume there was nothing I could have done to prevent it. But I can’t stop thinking about what has failed my daughter. Forgive me, darling, I would have given everything to protect you from any danger. The last few days I have felt supported by family, friends and neighbors. Today her people will remember her in a minute of silence, ”he writes in reference to the act called for this Friday.

To those who have tried to use Yaiza’s case with political intent, an indirect message. His father points out that “he would also have preferred that the rest of the institutions had unanimously condemned the crime. Many chose not to. It is not my intention to reproach anyone for anything because I suppose they did not feel it was necessary “while stressing that he flee “from political readings of any kind. If someone wants to use children to make them, they will have all my contempt. I hope it never happens to anyone again. Let no other girl suffer at the hands of her father or mother. And that no other victim falls into oblivion ”.

In the letter from Yaiza’s father there is also room for a round condemnation of the machismo, that “scourge that we must continue to fight as a society. Without relaxing. Until it is eradicated. Until all the women, until all the children can feel safe ”because, he explains, uses the “most innocent” to harm mothers. His wish is that the deaths of Yaiza, Anna and Olivia do not fall into oblivion, “that they forget about me. Even that they forget about the monster, I hope that he will pass the bill with justice. Let them think of her, of Yaiza ”.

He says goodbye with a direct message to his daughter: “My life for doing a puzzle again with you. I love you and I will always love you ”.

