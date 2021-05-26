The ‘supermoon of flowers’ glows in the ancient Greek ruins of Corinth

Image of the moon projecting its light on the Temple of ApolloReuters

It will look more spectacular in some places on Earth coinciding with the lunar eclipse

The so-called ‘flower moon’ of May has thrown its light on the ruins of the ancient Greek ruins of Corinth. The satellite cast its glow over the ancient castle and Temple of Apollo before it reached its maximum phase on Wednesday.

It is the second supermoon of the year that will be completely full on the night of this Wednesday at dawn on Thursday, according to NASA.

The supermoon will coincide this Wednesday with the lunar eclipse

Moons are often named after Native American tribes, based on natural events. Moon is called ‘flower’ for the flowers that are born in North America in the month of May. In some parts of the world, the supermoon will have a more spectacular appearance coinciding with the lunar eclipse this Wednesday. There it can be seen with a red color, which is also known as a blood moon.