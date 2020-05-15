The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 hit hard to the different sectors that make up the economy of a country. Large entrepreneurs, small and medium merchants, and self-employed workers had to readjust their businesses to avoid resigning the largest possible percentage of their income.

However, Despite the harsh context, some sectors experienced exponential growth in sales since the products they sell were essential.

An example were supermarkets that, thanks to their online sales channels, experienced exponential increases of up to 300%, according Gustavo Sambucetti, institutional director of the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CACE), told Infotechnology.

However, Despite the spectacular progress, different consumer claims also appeared. Some of that could be seen in a survey conducted by Shop’n Chek on quarantine purchasing habits..

By

ANA CLARA & nbspPEDOTTI

Look also

This data emerged in the context of the development of the second edition of the Argentina Fintech Forum.

Myriam Monetti, CEO of Shop’n Check, explained that “Collapsed pages were seen, customers who said they had to log in at 3 in the morning and regretted that” when they took the order to your house, the situation was not better “.

“Orders arrived 15 days later, something very different from what was experienced before with digital purchases. Many times the complete order was not delivered and in many other cases there was a correlation between that they charged everything but it did not arrive complete“He commented.

According to Monetti, it was “small amounts, but it was impossible to contact customer service” “Facing the client the situation (from supermarkets) is complex. They did not get settled, “he said.

“Supermarkets will have to change their systems if they intend to stay competitive during and after the pandemic,” he said.

What do the supermarkets say?

In dialogue with Infotechnology, Fernanda Onzari Nobua, eCommerce manager of DIA Argentina, and Juan Pablo Quiroga, manager of Institutional Relations at Walmart, They detailed the processes that each of the firms had to lead to overcome the difficulties that arose after the exponential growth of e-commerce as a result of the quarantine..

“Faced with the high demand, due to the new context, DIA accelerated many projects and plans. As a retail we belong to a key sector that has the daily responsibility of supplying the entire community.. In particular, our eCommerce complements our network of more than 920 DIA stores throughout the country. In order to strengthen it and respond to the needs of our clients, We increased DIA online preparation capacity by 400% and added 60 new collaborators to the online team“He detailed Onzari Nobua.

The Day eCommerce manager stated that “The eCommerce platform, at DIA online we use VTEX technology, which provides services to brands and retailers in more than 28 countries”.

“It has a scalable infrastructure that allows us to carry out automatic and efficient integrations, mainly with the billing and deposit areas; in turn, it enables us to achieve upgrades and operational designs that are very simple in terms of usability and front end; native integration with email marketing and intelligence platform, and on-site personalization. In addition, the platform has the added value of the security and stability of purchases and transactions“He specified.

For his part, Quiroga said that “we tripled since the beginning of the pandemic, in the last 58 days, the capacities affected to ecommerce“

“We reinforce the personnel and we also reached logistical distribution agreements. For example, with Andreani, with Rappi, to also add them to our last-mile distribution, which we already had with Glovo and AplicacionesYa“He detailed.

From Día, they added that to cope with the great demand they integrated DIA online to the ClubDIA App. “In this way, customers can enter e-commerce from the App and make purchases with their cell phones. And also, we launched a new strategic alliance with Glovo, to expand the delivery service with a network of 160 DIA stores, distributed between CABA and part of Greater Buenos Aires. This agreement is in addition to the one we already had with Orders Now“Onzari Nobua remarked.

On the other hand, From Walmart, Quiroga stressed that having had such rapid growth in recent weeks they had to face some unthinkable challenges.

“Everything that is online sales grew considerably in participation due to two phenomena. First, because the demand actually grew and also because the sale of the offline store also, that is, the physical store decreased due to restrictions on branch income. In addition, people tend to shop nearby and no one drives large stores anymore, unless they live nearby. This decrease in the total volume of physical sales also caused online growth, especially in the form of home delivery, “he explained.

In this sense, he remarked that “luckily the issue of digital queues stabilized” “For us, what basically happened to us the first three weeks was a bottleneck, which was why we had to have more people to increase the level of distribution and logistics for home delivery.“He expressed.

The Walmart executive explained that “there a sales window had expanded to us that lasted up to fifteen days or so” “Between 10 and 15 days depending on the branch, depending on demand, time between order and delivery. But that later, from the third week, we managed to reduce it“He celebrated.

Quiroga explained that the problems also arose “because the supermarket had begun to discount the costs of home delivery to facilitate the fact that customers do not have to go to a physical branch”.

Looking to the future

From Día they explained that “the general trend indicates that even when everything has happened, online sales will continue to grow. This context has accelerated our growth plans for DIA online. Our eCommerce is a complementary strategy to the more than 920 physical DIA stores, but it is not exclusive. We will continue working in this channel, with more differential services for our clients, ”he completed.

“Our ecommerce platform was already growing noticeably and was important to the business. In Argentina it had a relatively low penetration level. Perhaps, for fear of some users for providing their credit card information or mistrust about the assembly of orders, especially in some categories, with expiration dates or quality issues such as fruits, vegetables or dairy, for example. So, the truth is that this context pushed the client a little to be encouraged and try. Later when he tried, he saw that the service was good and that the fears he had were unfounded. Before the pandemic, our platform had significant growth. This only accelerated processesQuiroga completed.

About the Shop’n Check survey

It was carried out on a total universe of 600 cases and was carried out in CABA and GBA in late April. In several of their responses, many users expressed their discomfort at the operation of supermarket platforms..

“We carried out the survey at the end of April, because initially we thought that one month after quarantine it was time to see how the market and brands had grown.. To carry it out, we proposed purchasing habits and initially the idea was to understand how sanitary measures were carried out. That was the primary objective“Monetti said, in dialogue with Infotechnology.

According to the job, eight out of ten people continue to go out to make physical purchases, of any order, either to a local store or to the supermarket. “What changed is that the frequency was reduced, people who went every day now go out once a week. The frequency was dilated, but people keep going out. Today the purchase method is mixed, but if the vast majority declares having traveled through both digital and physical channels, “he explained.

The director of the consultant explained that “In the digital channel we find that there are people who already had the digital habit and others who did not” “We focus on 2 ecommerce, supermarkets and apps, which are not really comparable by type of purchase. In a super you buy 30 things, but in MercadoLibre you buy 1 or 2 things ”, he specified.

According to Monetti, “Most of the users were experienced, few debuted. ” “In the super stores, there were debuts and something clearly was not noticed, and that is that the super websites were unable to respond, because they were never created by a priority channel. Today is the priority channel and there was no preparation, nor was there time. It was done just a month after the quarantine“He warned.

Monetti stressed that there are also “other things in the balance”. “The consumer prioritizes that the brand gives them confidence and that they take care of them. That is weighing more than the price issue, even. The super is about going once and having everything, but the client chooses to find everything they need and beyond the price“He remarked.

He also commented that users respect careful delivery. According to Monetti, the survey shows that consumers who continue to use physical channels, but they are very aware of sanitary measures and generally stated that the brands comply with the same.

“In physical purchases, Eight out of ten customers who went saw that there was control in income by the number of customers, and in this context, 9 out of 10 thought it was okay. Nine out of 10 people saw that they were using protection, that there was info on the measures, “he said.

“Consumer companies must be encouraged to talk about COVID-19, they must show how they are prepared. On the other hand, the delivery of the supermarket is good to tell you to leave it on the floor, it is not necessary to sign the voucher. Many still ask for it and it is wrong ”, he assured.

Monetti explained that abnormalities are still seen such as the use of the chinstrap under the nose in some cases. “Consumers are going to demand and choose that these standards are met. This consciousness is not going to disappear quickly overnight, “he said.

However, According to the CEO of Shop’n Check, the purchasing platforms of supermarkets turn out to be more deficient than those of the different purchasing applications of any kind (Mercado Libre, Rappi, Glovo, Orders Now, UberEats).