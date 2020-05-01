The supermarket chain Mercadona has decided to implement starting next Monday, May 4, a new four-day workday work and three payroll (including Sunday) in all its stores, while the crisis caused by the Covid-19 lasts.

The measure, which had been first tested in 24 stores, will extend from Monday to all the chain’s supermarkets, with the objective of reducing contact between staff and customers. This has been transferred by the company to the Inter-Center Committee composed of CCOO and UGT, as reported by both unions in a joint statement and confirmed by company sources.

The working system provides rotating shifts where approximately two-thirds of a store’s staff works and the remaining one-third rest. This organization will continue as long as the effects of the health crisis caused by Covid-19 last as “Exceptional and temporary measure”, have specified from the company.

Thus, working groups will be held. Each group will fight 2 consecutive days, more on Sunday, being rotating every week. The rotation of weeks makes it free every three weeks five days in a row.

Each working day will be carried out 9 hours a day, 36 on average a week and the rest will be in charge of the company. The day before and after a holiday, if necessary, 10 hours can be scheduled.

Staggered breaks

In no case may an hour bag be made. The hours will be in the morning and afternoon, as a guide, from 06.00 to 15.30 in the morning shift (with 30 minutes of rest) and from 10.00 to 19.30 in the afternoon shift (with one hour of rest), and may be modified from one store to other.

The exit of the breaks will be staggered, to guarantee preventive distances. The schedules will be delivered every Thursday and may have some change of shift or schedule.

Holidays that fall on days of freedom will be compensated by the reduction in hours which is done weekly. The reductions in working hours may enter this new modality of hours if they voluntarily reach an agreement with the coordinator of the workplace.

In turn, all workers who adapt to the 4 + 3 day will have a reduction in the weekly schedule. For those who for family reconciliation reasons cannot adapt to this day, the company is committed to assessing and seeking solutions in a particular way.