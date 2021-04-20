The Superliga would mean 1,720 million less for Spanish football

04/20/2021

On at 13:03 CEST

The launch of the European Super League announced last Sunday by 12 major clubs on the continent – including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid – would have a negative impact on the country, with 1,720 million in income and 59,878 fewer jobs, as reported by LaLiga.

The employers’ association of professional Spanish football clubs assures that the Superliga would reduce the income of LaLiga and its clubs by 43%, which would mean a loss of 1,720 million euros, according to an estimate commissioned by the employers. The economic impact on the value of the clubs that do not play this competition would be 1,815 million, a reduction of 66.1%, while the reduction in the contribution that professional football teams make to the Higher Sports Council and the Spanish Football Federation would be 52 million, 61.2% less.

LaLiga positioned itself against the proposal of a competition that it defined as “secessionist and elitist, which attacks the principles of open competitiveness and sporting merit that occupy the deepest part of the ecosystem of national and European football”, a rejection to which most of the professional clubs, except for the three adhered to the project, joined.

This new competition, in which, in addition to the three Spanish clubs already mentioned, the Italians Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus and the English Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham would participate as founding members.It would include 20 teams, 15 with a fixed place and five that would be classified by sporting merits.

His announcement awoke on Sunday the frontal opposition of UEFA, which this Monday reiterated that the players who played this competition would be excluded from their national teams, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the English FA and Premier League, the FIGC and the Italian Lega Serie A or the Bundesliga and the German Federation, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The competition would be financed by the US bank JP Morgan, as confirmed by this entity to EFE on Monday, which has reserved 3,250 million euros for a fund that will be distributed among the teams that join, as announced by the ‘Financial Times’. They also confirm that a company based in Spain would manage the television rights and sponsorship of this competition.