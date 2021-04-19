The Superliga generates animosity

04/19/2021

It is, without a doubt, the bomb of the week and probably of the year. The European Super League It has been created to change the world of football, and boy has it succeeded, even without being implemented.

For now, he has divided the world of football between those in favor of the Super League, and those reluctant to its creation.

Many have been the people to express their opinion in this regard, but also officially by clubs, national and international organizations, governments, etc.

The UEFA, as the most harmed by the decision, has been one of the first to react hand in hand with its president, Aleksander ceferin, which has already threatened member clubs and players not to participate, for example in Euro or World Cups, and has rated the project as “shameful and selfish”. FIFA also condemned him and showed its “disapproval of a closed and splintered European league.”

Later, Jesper moller, member of the UEFA executive committee and president of the Danish Federation, advanced a possible exclusion of three of the four classified for the current semifinals of the Champions: Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

But also the Federations and the national leagues have come to step. The Belgian, Portuguese, Italian, English, French, or Spanish, both through official channels and by its president, Javier Tebas, have shown themselves against a competition “secessionist and elitist”. The same message has been signed by the majority of Spanish clubs that do not make up the Super League.

The Government of Spain, against

The Government of Spain spoke with the parties involved and asked Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético to talk to find a solution to the existing conflict.

The England, Boris johnson He said he would try to do “everything he can” to prevent the European Football Super League project from “going ahead”, and the Prince Guillermo, a member of the royal house and also president of the English football federation, called for the football community to be protected.

Mario draghi, Italian Prime Minister, advocated defending national competitions and the “social function” of sport.

Emmanuel macron, from the Palacio del Elíso, he congratulated “the position of the French clubs by refusing to participate in a project that violates the principle of solidarity and sporting merit.”

In Hungary, the prime minister Viktor Orbán, was positioned in favor of UEFA and FIFA “in the defense of the integrity of the championships at national or European level”.

Bayern, Borussia and PSG resist

Of the expected 15 creators, three of them have resisted saying yes. Is about Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germainas well as all other clubs in the French and German league.

Through statements or statements, the three clubs showed their rejection and for the moment they will not be part of the promoters.

“Bayern welcomes the reforms of the Champions League because we believe it is the right step for the development of European football,” he said. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, CEO of Bayern.

The Port, classified up to fourth in this edition of the Champions League, will not take a part of the cake as an organizer, and has also shown his rejection.

Footballers and leaders

Presidents, former presidents, players, former players … Few have remained silent.

David berenstein, a former Manchester City president, said he is “really ashamed” of the path the club has followed. On the other side of town, Alex Ferguson commented that the new competition was “to depart from 70 years of European football.”

Gary Lineker, for his part, he used Twitter to express his opinion, and appealed to the fans to try to “stop it.” Luis Figo called it a “greedy and insensitive movement” and that it “would spell disaster.”

The Superliga generates animosity

Gary neville He was the most romantic remembering the true essence of football, during an intervention commenting on his match on Sky Sports.

Wayne Rooney he did not want to get too wet, and only said that he hopes that “the pyramid of English football is protected.”

Active, Ander Herrera was among the first to react against the proposal, and was followed by Mesut Ozil, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Cancelo. The last two, members of the teams that created the Super League.

To the Liverpool he had to live it in his flesh. In the match in Leeds, the Ellen Road club prepared several messages aimed at their rival, and clearly against the Super League.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, denied both his involvement and that of the players in the decision, and confessed to being against the Super League, as he had expressed in the past Pep Guardiola, which has not yet positioned itself on the matter after the official announcement.