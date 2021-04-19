The Superliga awaits PSG, Bayern and Dortmund

The Super league it is already a reality. Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have joined forces to be the clubs founders of this new competition and those in charge of governing it. But these 12 transatlantic European and world football expect three more allies who, in principle, will join in the next few days. These are Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmun, PSG. All of them will also be founding clubs, going from 12 to 15.

With the arrival of the two teams from the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, added to the already confirmed presence of the teams from the League, Serie A and the Premier League, the five major championships of the contain will be represented in which they hope it will be the main competition of the future.

The idea is that 20 clubs, the 15 founding clubs and an additional five teams participate They will be ranked annually based on the previous season’s performance.

In addition, the statement states that as soon as possible, after the start of the men’s competition, the corresponding women’s league will be launched, which will contribute to the advancement and development of women’s football.