The Superliga announces that it will continue without the English clubs

The Super League issued a statement at dawn this Wednesday, at the conclusion of a telematic meeting between the clubs that remain after the abandonment of the six English teams that made it up, in which it announces the continuity of the new competition with a reconfiguration of the project.

The Spanish teams Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid and the Italian Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan maintain the proposal of a new European competition “because the current system does not work. “ The departure on Tuesday night of the English Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur does not cause any change.

“Our proposal aims to allow the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the entire soccer pyramid, including help for overcome financial difficulties experienced by the entire soccer community as a result of the pandemic. Would also provide solidarity payments materially improved to all parties interested in football, “reads the statement.

“Pressure” on English clubs

The Super League ensures that the mass abandonment of English clubs has occurred “forced” by the “pressure exerted” on them. “We are convinced that our proposal is fully in line with European legislation and regulations, as demonstrated today by the judicial decision to protect the Super League from the actions of third parties “, points out.

Events cause a reconfiguration of the project to take place before taking the next steps. “Given the current circumstances, we will reconsider the most appropriate steps to reconfigure the project, always keeping in mind our goals of offering fans the best possible experience while promoting solidarity payments for the entire football community, “the statement said.