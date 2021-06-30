The Superior Court of Madrid confirms the acquittal of Cifuentes in the Master’s case

Cristina Cifuentes. (Photo: .)

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has confirmed the acquittal of the former regional president Cristina Cifuentes in the Master case, against the request of the Prosecutor’s Office for the trial to be repeated.

The Chamber understands, however, that the sentencing court “did not incur a deficit of motivation, nor is its speech irrational, nor does it omit reasoning on any relevant evidence” and maintains that “the judgment succinctly explains the reasons that encourage acquittal.”

In this sense, the judges maintain that although the sentence “outlined some details and its acquittal speech does not include or exclude the construction proposed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, it does not for this reason fail to comply with the duty to motivate or harm the right to effective judicial protection invoked by the public accusation for irrational evaluation of the evidence ”.

“The grounds on which the alleged probative potentiality rests – says the sentence – of the ‘veiled’ or ‘hidden’ indications or reasons that the prosecution exposes to consider the intervention in the events of Cristina Cifuentes as proven is unqualified, since we are in presence of mere hypotheses, insufficient to determine it with the certainty that a conviction requires. The deductive process is not based on a rational link that naturally leads to a certain consequence and the underlined as indications do not point to a prevailing probability that authorizes the presumption of innocence to be enervated, ”the Supreme Court ruling abounds.

Against this resolution it is still possible to file the corresponding appeal before the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court, which is competent in matters of a criminal legal nature, within a period of five days …

