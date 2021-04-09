The Superior Court of Justice condemns Madrid for not protecting doctors in health centers

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) considers that the Community of Madrid “violates the rights of Primary Care physicians and pediatricians, in terms of physical integrity and health, by not having fully equipped them with the means and measures of protection in your workplace “.

In a ruling dated March 23, the Third Section of the Social Chamber of the TSJM considers in part the lawsuit filed against the Madrid Ministry of Health by the Unión Primaria Se Mueve, to which CC has adhered. OO., UGT, Amyts, CSIT-Unión Profesional, USO, AFEM and CSIF.

The TSJM determines that the Community of Madrid has failed to comply “with its obligations regarding the prevention of occupational hazards, of valuation of the workload of said group and of evaluation of the risks of their jobs “.

The magistrates condemn the Community of Madrid to draw up “immediately an occupational risk prevention plan with the assessment of the jobs of Primary Care physicians and pediatricians, risk assessment thereof and determination of the burden of work “as well as” at establishment of a staff in accordance with this and to cover the existing vacancies in the same “.

The plan, according to the ruling of the TSJM, must set the quotas, the maximum number of patients to attend per working day and the minimum time of dedication to each one.

Against the sentence a appeal which must be prepared in the Chamber within the five days following its notification.

The spokesperson for Primary Care Moves Concha Herranz has celebrated that the TSJM has ruled in favor of increase the safety of Primary Care physicians and pediatricians because the improvement of working conditions for this group has an impact on patient care.

Herranz recalled that the lawsuit against the Ministry of Health was filed on December 3, 2020 and that the decision to go to court was adopted in February last year, before the health crisis of covid-19.

“The pandemic has aggravated the situation who already had Primary Care. Without the pandemic, we would be in court, and the courts would have ruled the same, “he said.

He explained that the data provided by the Ministry of Health correspond to 2018, 2019 and 2020, so that the TSJM has not only assessed what has happened in 2020 and is happening in 2021, but has also given “a slap on the wrist” to the counseling led by Enrique Ruiz Escudero in the area of ​​occupational risk prevention on how to protect its workers.