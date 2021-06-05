The superhero movies that are about to hit theaters

Superhero movies are back. And the they will do it en masse in 2022, after almost two and a half years of silence, limited releases and a lot of uncertainty. The stoppage caused by the coronavirus health emergency caused the genre to rethink its options. Do it also from the base of understanding what unites you with the public and makes it so popular.

After the successes of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the Snyder Cut, everything seems to indicate that the genre is more alive than ever. It even shows signs of recovery with the record of visits to the trailer for Los Eternos. The reactions, expectations and the great virtual conversation make it clear that superhero movies have a lot to say.

The year 2022 will be the year of celebration to its full extent, power and popularity. With ten superhero movies on the list of releases, next year will be to resize the potential of the different franchises and sagas. And remember why they continue to be the favorites of much of the public. We leave you everything you can find from January to November 2022.

‘Morbius’, January 2022

To the surprise of fans of the Spiderman Universe, the second villain in the franchise to get his source movie will be Morbius. With Venom turned into a blockbusterAnd its sequel waiting to be released this year, the feature film is a risky gamble. The character has enormous popularity in the comics, but has not had a live action version.

However, that doesn’t seem like it could be a problem for the success of these superhero movies. With Oscar winner Jared Leto at the helm, the film will also feature Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson. An intriguing addition? That of Michael Keaton, who apparently He will return as the villain Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming. If so, Sony and Marvel would try the great connection between the universes of both studios, which is good news.

‘Batman’, March 2022

A younger Batman, with all his detective abilities in full swing and with a gang of archenemies to face. Reeves takes the witness of Christopher Nolan to create an adult story, sober and for what seems scary.

The movie will attempt to show a completely new version of DC’s favorite antihero. As has been rumored and in view of his few advances, everything indicates that we will see Bruce Wayne during his beginnings as the protector of Gotham. With Colin Farrell and Zoe Kravitz at the helm, you will also be joined by a luxurious cast. And while it’s not part of any current DC timeline, there is speculation it could have its own trilogy becoming a commercial success.

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’, March 2022

Marvel

One of the most anticipated superhero films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its delayed and eventful phase four. Doctor Strange will return to face a threat that includes the highly anticipated Marvel multiverse. Also, to Wanda in what would be her first appearance after the success of WandaVision.

If you remember, Wanda discovered her identity as a Scarlet Witch and is spending considerable time studying the Darkhold. To that we could add Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in his cruelest version after beating TVA security. Taken together, the movie seems to sum up all the high points of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus a full-blown foray into its wizarding world.

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’, May 2022

The Waititi team and Hemsworth return for what appears to be the film that will complete the strange journey of Thor on screen in an apotheosis wayto. To that we should add Natalie Portman as Lady Thor with the Mjölnir, in addition to Valkyrie as Queen of New Asgard.

In short, the superhero movie promises to resize what we’ve seen so far about Thor and his universe. Can we expect an appearance from Loki, in the middle of a journey through time lines and multiverses? Nothing is out of the question now that the god of lies apparently has a new kind of freedom. Luxury addition: we will have Zeus played by Russell Crowe and Gorr the God Butcher with the face of Christian Bale.

‘DC Super Pets’, May 2022

It is not actually the most anticipated premiere, but without a doubt the most curious. Focused on Krypto the Super Dog, Streaky the Supercat, Comet the Super Horse, Beppo the Super Monkey among other powerful pets, is a kind nod to the Cartoon Network show.

Or not? There are rumors that it could be something more serious, and perhaps more unexpected than a simple addition to a small dimension of the DC world.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, July 2022

Marvel / Disney

There is considerable hype surrounding this sequel and the reason is obvious. Chadwick Boseman, the fictional King T’Challa, died unexpectedly last year. Marvel has not yet announced whether it plans to make a new selection for the character or create a new story for the Wakanda throne.

Rumors abound, and there is even a series based on the fictional city in production, which should premiere before the film. The question is which could be marvel strategy to sustain the cultural relevance of the film and deal with the death of its main character. In the comics, Shuri, T’Challa’s little sister played in fiction by Letitia Wright, wears the claws of Black Panther. But apparently, the solution for these superhero movies will not be that simple.

‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’, October 2022

Made into a cult superhero movie and winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Film, the sequel is a challenge and a mystery. At the moment, very little is known about the plot but it appears that it will include more versions of Spiderman. That includes, and to the delight of older fans, the title character of the Japanese series Spider-Man from the late 1970s.

‘The Flash’, November 2022

And after countless delays, rumors, and even the possibility of production being canceled, The Flash will finally hit the big screen. With Andrés Muschietti as director, Ezra Miller at the helm and rumors that it will be based on Flashpoint, the feature film could be a hit. Especially, because if the plot is fully transferred to the cinema, the DC Universe could be rewritten from the beginning. Perhaps, the main intention behind the superhero movie

‘The Marvels’, November 2022

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) returns and after Mrs Marvel’s announcement she apparently won’t be doing it alone. As if that wasn’t enough, beloved Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) returns to the cast. Will the superhero movie be Marvel’s first attempt at the announced project with an all-female casting? At least, accumulate all the ballots to be it.

‘Aquaman 2’, December 2022

The King of Atlantis returns to prove that DC is no longer just dependent on Superman and Batman. For the return to the cinema, the film will feature Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta. There are no details of the plot yet, but there are indications that it will delve into the history of Atlantis.

