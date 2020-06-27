Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action wearing the AC Milan jersey (. / Daniele Mascolo) (DANIELE MASCOLO /)

He AC Milan It is no longer the powerful team that knew how to be in the 90’s and also at the beginning of the new millennium. Precisely, one of the latest additions to the Italian team is an old acquaintance of, perhaps, the last stage of glory that Inter’s historic classic had. Already in the final part of his sports career, Zlatan Ibrahimovic He returned to play at the club where he became Calcio champion to play the final part of the Serie A season.

Located in seventh place in the general classification with 39 points, Rossoneri seeks to move up in the positions with the aim of achieving the passage to the Europa League next season. And for that, this coming Sunday, he will have a great duel against Roma at Giuseppe Meazza. Facing this momentous duel, Ibrahimovic trained again in the Milanello sports center with the rest of his colleagues and could reappear after the soleus injury to his right leg last May.

After completing his first practice in a month, Zlatan posted a photo of his return to work with his AC Milan teammates and shared a classic message of his personality. In the image you can see the Sweden forward ready to try a shot showing all his technical capacity and the postcard accompanied it with the following phrase: « God and His Students »He wrote on his official Twitter account that he has more than 6 million followers.

Ibrahimovic’s publication on the return to work with his Milan teammates (@Ibra_official)

Now available and recovered from the annoyance that prevented him from competing in the decisive stage of the Italian Cup, an event that served to mark the restart of football in Italy, Zlatan will wait for the coach of the Milan team, Stefano Pioli, add it to the call for the match against Roma. In the case that he is within the concentrates, Ibrahimovic would start from the bench of substitutes, waiting for the DT to give him some minutes so that the former captain of the Nordic team can resume the rhythm of competition.

A few weeks ago, Ibrahimovic was the protagonist of a scandal in his native country when he was shown on the streets of Stockholm driving a luxurious Ferrari of illegal way. On board his Ferrari Monza SP2, valued at a sum close to 2 million euros and which he himself acquired in October last year to celebrate his 38th birthday, he was seen as the top scorer in the team’s history Swedish traveling at high speed through one of the streets of her hometown.

As indicated by the Swedish Transport Agency last May, the car Zlatan drove was out of registration for more than a month, meaning that he was only allowed to drive it on the shortest possible route to or from the closest inspection. In this way, following the traffic rules of the Nordic country, the travel of the Swedish sports figure was illegal.

MORE ABOUT THIS THEME:

The news that moves Italy: they found a former partner of Maradona in Napoli living on the street

The TikToks of discord: the videos of the jewel of Italian football and his girlfriend that led to the termination of his contract